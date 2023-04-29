Spoilers On Planned Matches And Segments For The WWE Draft Night 1 Episode Of SmackDown

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 6pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:

* WWE Draft round one

* Promo with The Usos and Solo Sikoa

* Butch vs. LA Knight

* WWE Draft round two and “TBD”

* Another segment listed as “TBD”

* WWE Draft round 3

* Sonya Deville vs. Zelina Vega

* Zelina Vega backstage segment

* Another “TBD” segment

* WWE Draft round 4

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defend against The Usos

Join PWMania for live coverage via this link.