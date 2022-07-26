Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE RAW

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select.

The following line-up, which was intended as of roughly 7 p.m. ET, is not entirely complete and may be out of order:

– A segment listed as “Miz-Logan Paul fight” is scheduled to open the show

– In-ring promo with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

– Theory vs. Drew McIntyre

– McIntyre and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Theory and Sheamus, with Butch and Ridge Holland involved

– Rey Mysterio 20th anniversary celebration

– The Mysterios vs. The Judgment Day

– Promo with RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair

– Alexa Bliss vs. Doudrop, with Nikki A.S.H. at ringside

– ImpaulsiveTV with Logan Paul

– AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler vs. Alpha Academy

– Riddle and The Street Profits vs. The Bloodline

As PWMania.com previously reported, talent planned for the show as of last night included MVP, Drew McIntyre, Theory, Rey Mysterio, Logan Paul, Miz, Lashley, Alexa Bliss, Riddle, Usos, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Roman Reigns, Street Profits.

For Rey Mysterio’s 20th anniversary celebration, a big celebration with a cake is planned. For the segment, a “significant number of props” are planned. As mentioned, Rey and Dominik Mysterio will also battle The Judgment Day.

WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix were scheduled to fly to RAW and then SummerSlam on Sunday. There are reports that some of those travel arrangements were postponed today, although it is unclear what exactly that means or whether it will affect Edge’s return to television.

Internally, Maryse was also planned to appear on tonight’s RAW, either to promote the Miz & Mrs. finale or The Miz’s match with Logan Paul at SummerSlam.

Jeff Jarrett, SmackDown’s Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch are present backstage at tonight’s show.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.