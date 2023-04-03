Spoilers On Planned Matches And Segments For WWE RAW After WrestleMania

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:

* Promo with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H

* Promo with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman

* #1 Contenders tournament: Liv Morgan vs. Dakota Kai vs. Piper Niven

* Rey Mysterio vs. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defend vs. The Street Profits. This match is booked for quite a bit of time

* Seth Rollins segment

* Bobby Lashley vs. Mustafa Ali

* Promo with RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley

* #1 Contenders tournament: Candice LeRae vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. IYO SKY

* The Miz promo

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. Cody Rhodes and a mystery partner. Internally, there is no listing for Rhodes’ partner. As of Sunday night, Rhodes was to be shown calling someone.

