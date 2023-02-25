Spoilers On Planned Matches And Segments For WWE SmackDown

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 6pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:

* Imperium vs. Braun Strowman, Ricochet and Madcap Moss

* Promo with LA Knight, to be interrupted by The New Day

* LA Knight vs. Kofi Kingston

* Rhea Ripley and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair face-off. Dominik Mysterio is to be involved

* Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler. Ronda Rousey is scheduled for tonight’s show

* Liv Morgan segment

* Bray Wyatt hosts The Firefly Funhouse

* The Bloodline segment

* Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross

* Promo with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso to close the show. This is set to have involvement from Jey Uso and Sami Zayn

* Tegan Nox is to do an injury angle at some point. WWE had an extra brought in to work as a doctor but it wasn’t clear if this is related to Nox