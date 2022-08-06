Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE SmackDown

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select.

As of roughly 7 p.m. ET, the lineup was as follows:

– Ricochet vs. Happy Baron Corbin

– Video packages for The Usos and Sami Zayn, Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan

– Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser, if Nakamura wins he earns shot from WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther

– Liv Morgan promo

– Gauntlet Match to determine Clash at The Castle challenger for SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan

– Drew Gulak in tag team action vs. The Viking Raiders

– Erik vs. Kofi Kingston

– Promo with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos

