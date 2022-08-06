Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE SmackDown

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select.
As of roughly 7 p.m. ET, the lineup was as follows:
– Ricochet vs. Happy Baron Corbin
– Video packages for The Usos and Sami Zayn, Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan
– Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser, if Nakamura wins he earns shot from WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther
– Liv Morgan promo
– Gauntlet Match to determine Clash at The Castle challenger for SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan
– Drew Gulak in tag team action vs. The Viking Raiders
– Erik vs. Kofi Kingston
– Promo with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos
