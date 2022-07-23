Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE SmackDown

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select.
As of roughly 7 p.m. ET, the lineup was as follows:
– New WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon will kick off the show
– Promo with The Street Profits
– Ludwig Kaiser vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
– Promo with Pat McAfee
– The Viking Raiders vs. Jinder Mahal and Shanky
– Sheamus promo with Ridge Holland and Butch, plus involvement from Drew McIntyre
– Sonya Deville vs. Raquel Rodriguez
– Lacey Evans vs. Aliyah
– The Street Profits and Madcap Moss vs. Theory and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos
– Brock Lesnar is not listed after walking out earlier
Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.