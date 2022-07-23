Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE SmackDown

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select.

As of roughly 7 p.m. ET, the lineup was as follows:

– New WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon will kick off the show

– Promo with The Street Profits

– Ludwig Kaiser vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

– Promo with Pat McAfee

– The Viking Raiders vs. Jinder Mahal and Shanky

– Sheamus promo with Ridge Holland and Butch, plus involvement from Drew McIntyre

– Sonya Deville vs. Raquel Rodriguez

– Lacey Evans vs. Aliyah

– The Street Profits and Madcap Moss vs. Theory and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos

– Brock Lesnar is not listed after walking out earlier

