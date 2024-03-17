Spoilers: ROH On HonorClub Taping Results From 3/16 In Ottawa

At the AEW Collision show on TNT at the Canadian Life Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on Saturday night, matches were taped for future episodes of ROH On HonorClub.

Featured below, courtesy of Joel Pearl, are spoiler results from the taping.

– ROH Women’s TV Title Semifinal: Queen Aminata def. Red Velvet

– ROH Women’s TV Title Semifinal: Billie Starkz def. Mercedes Martinez (w/ Diamante)

– Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari def. Chocolate City (Mustapha Jordan & Wilson Colas)

– Hikaru Shida def. Rachael Ellering. Athena sat at ringside for the match

– Dalton Castle def. Nick Comoroto

– Post-match, Taya cuts a promo and Johnny Honor attacks Castle from behind

– Lee Johnson def. London Lightning

– Cole Karter & Griff Garrison (w/ Maria Kanellis-Bennett) def. Kaz Jordan & another local talent

– Proving Ground: Athena def. Nikita

– Post-match, Athena beats down Nikita and Shida makes the save

– Kiera Hogan def. Diamante

– Evil Uno def. JD