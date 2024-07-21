Spoilers: ROH TV Taping Results From 7/20/2024

All Elite Wrestling held the latest set of ROH TV tapings immediately after Collision from the eSports Arena in Arlington, Texas. These matches are set to air on an upcoming episode of ROH TV on HonorClub.

Here are the spoilers, courtesy of Fightful.com:

– EJ Nduka defeated Jon Cruz.

– Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta) defeated Shane Taylor Promotions (Anthony Ogogo and “Taiga Style” Lee Moriarty).

– Abadon defeated An Enhancement Talent.

– JAEL defeated Robyn Renegade.

– Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona) defeated S.A.P. (Angelico and Serpentico).

– Johnny TV and Shane Taylor Promotions’ Shane Taylor defeated Atlantis Jr. and Lio Rush.

– Fuego Del Sol, Komander and Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) defeated Nick Comoroto, Anthony Henry and Iron Savages (Boulder and Bronson).

– The Von Erichs (Ross Von Erich &and Marshall Von Erich) defeated Dark Order (John Silver and Alex Reynolds). After the match, Dark Order attacked The Von Erichs, but Dustin Rhodes made the save.