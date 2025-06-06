AEW Star Set For ROH Comeback After Year-Long Injury Layoff

After nearly a year away from in-ring competition, former ROH World Champion Dalton Castle appears poised for a comeback.

A new vignette aired during the June 5, 2025, edition of Ring of Honor TV on Honor Club, featuring Castle and his signature entourage, The Boys. The cinematic segment marked Castle’s first on-screen appearance since his injury in mid-2024.

The vignette — true to Castle’s eccentric and theatrical style — showed The Boys discovering a mysterious spaceship in the desert. As they approached the vessel, Castle emerged dramatically and declared, “It’s time to make some noise!” While no official match or return date was announced, the segment strongly hinted that Castle’s return to action is imminent.

Castle has been out of action since July 2024, when he was injured during a match against Roderick Strong on an episode of AEW Collision. Initial speculation pointed to a concussion, but later reports confirmed that Castle had suffered a torn biceps, which required surgery and a lengthy rehab process.

A staple of ROH, Dalton Castle boasts an impressive résumé, having held the ROH World Championship, the ROH World Television Championship, and the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships (twice) alongside The Boys.

Castle’s return is sure to inject star power and charisma into the ROH landscape as the brand continues to build momentum under the AEW/ROH umbrella.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for updates on Dalton Castle’s official return, match announcements, and more news from Ring of Honor.