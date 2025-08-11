Mercedes Moné And MVP Compare AEW And WWE Locker Room Cultures

On a recent episode of the Marking Out with MVP & Dwayne Swayze podcast, AEW star Mercedes Moné and host MVP, both former WWE talents, gave a candid comparison between the locker room environments of WWE and AEW.

Moné described the AEW locker room as having a strong sense of community and drive.

She said, “For me, it’s night and day. When I am around the girls, it just feels like such a community of wanting to make this place grow. There’s a hunger, because I feel like we still feel so underground, and we want to make it like up here… all these women have so much drive and passion, and I can feel it like they fire me up.”

Moné added that the energy extends beyond the women’s division: “And same with the guys, too. Just the energy with the guys, it feels so different. I don’t want to say like, oh, WWE was bad, and people are like egos, but it just feels like we’re all trying to fight for something. We’re trying to fight to make this the best. And I love people who have passion and hunger.”

MVP echoed her sentiments, noting the mindset he’s seen since joining AEW: “What I see in the locker room is a lot of young talent with a chip on their shoulder. They got something they want to prove. And I make no bones about it, like you goddamn right, I got a chip on my shoulder… and we wanted to show like y’all f*cked up.”

He compared the difference between the two companies as one of status and ambition: “Over at WWE, you know, that’s the established brand, that’s the bully on the block. And at AEW, you have a lot of people that feel they have a lot to prove. And you can feel that, and I respect that.”

Both agreed that hunger and passion are essential to success in wrestling. Moné concluded: “If you don’t love it… get out. There’s so much talent that want the opportunity in that spot, so give it to them.”

The full episode of Marking Out with MVP & Dwayne Swayze is available below.