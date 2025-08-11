The road to WWE Clash In Paris continues tonight in “The Great White North.”

WWE Raw is live tonight at 8/7c on Netflix from the Videotron Centre in Québec City, Québec, Canada.

On tap for tonight’s show is an opening segment with CM Punk, Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental title, Sami Zayn vs. Rusev, AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio & El Grande Americano and more.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, August 11, 2025, written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-10:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – AUGUST 11, 2025

‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.’ kicks things off for this week’s WWE Raw in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada. A lengthy recap package airs to show Seth Rollins fake injury reveal, Money In The Bank cash-in, and the beatdown he and The Vision put on LA Knight, CM Punk and Roman Reigns to end last week’s Raw.

CM Punk & LA Knight Confronted By “The Vision”

Inside the Videotron Centre, we hear the familiar sounds of Living Colour’s ‘Cult of Personality,’ which brings out none other than “The Best in the World” himself, CM Punk. The Canadian crowd goes wild as “The Second City Saint” makes his way out to kick off this week’s show.

“Is it great to be alive on a Monday night in Quebec City or what?” Punk begins, as always. He talks about how he should be WWE World Heavyweight Champion right now. He says he’s not though, and so he’s a little bit angry about that. He says he’s got a “Seth Rollins Problem.”

Punk calls him “the self-professed visionary who can’t see what’s right in front of his face.” Rollins is trying his best to be CM Punk and failing miserably. Punk says he climbed to the top of the mountain for the first time in twelve years and became champion at SummerSlam. Another “CM Punk” chant fires up.

Punk appreciates the cheers and chants, but he can’t help but feel that he let them down because he’s not a champion. If they thought before that he was relentless in pursuing his goals and getting that title, he’s even more possessed to regain the title. They say to hate the player and not the game.

Punk has cashed in a few times, but he hates the player. Rollins is pretending to be CM Punk and pretended to be injured, so everyone had their guard down. Rollins cashed in. Next time they fight, he’ll take the title. Rollins won’t have to pretend to be injured because he’ll break his legs. LA Knight emerges to a big pop.

Knight gets in the ring and stares at Punk. Knight then extends his hand. Punk shakes it and talks to him, but we can’t hear what he’s saying. Punk then asks if he has something to say. Knight always has something to say, “So let me talk to ya.” Everyone knows Punk was robbed at SummerSlam.

Punk climbed the mountain and rose to the occasion by beating Gunther and winning the World Heavyweight Championship. Punk deserves to have his rematch. Punk nods his head in agreement and says, “YEAH!” Knight then says, But, last week, he was having his match and it had nothing to do with you.

Knight said he was having his match with Seth Rollins, and what did Punk do? He came down. He couldn’t contain himself. He got involved and got him disqualified, costing him his opportunity to become WWE World Heavyweight Champion himself. Knight says he understands, but says it was the wrong place and time.

Knight says if Punk wants Seth Rollins, he should whip his ass, but he should do it on his time. Punk should have his rematch after Knight gets his. Punk says he thinks he sees Knight’s perspective, but the words he’s looking for are, “Thank you, Mr. Punk, for preventing Seth Rollins from ending my career.”

Punk asks if Knight thought he’d become the World Heavyweight Champion after Rollins stomped his head into the concrete. Punk says he saved Knight’s career. Punk says he’s a former World Heavyweight Champion, not Knight. Punk should be in the front. Knight needs to go to the back of the line.

Knight says when he thinks about what Punk did, “thank” doesn’t come before “you.” Punk did something special after twelve years. He was overdue, but Knight is even more overdue. There are levels to this. As good as Punk is, he’s not on Knight’s level. Knight wants them to stay out of each other’s way.

Knight will forget last week happened as long as Punk stays on his side of the line. Knight will beat Seth Rollins and become World Heavyweight Champion. Punk can be his first successful title defense. “YEAH!” Punk says in the spirit of making sure there’s no bad blood between them, he reminds him that he’s the best in the world.

As they continue to bicker, we hear the familiar voice of Paul Heyman, who comes out to the stage with “The Tribal Thief” Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Heyman starts to speak French, but then he stops. Heyman only knows what he needs to speak to get out of this province, speaking their “guttural language.”

Heyman says, “Speaking of ‘guttural language,’ LA Knight, take it from the adorable Oracle, do not get into the favor business with CM Punk.” If you start trading favors with him, it will cost him everything in life. It will cost you your self-respect, your position in WWE, half your career, years of your life, and your Tribal Chief.

Punk calls him a crybaby. Someone is getting punched in the face tonight. Punk invites them down to the ring. Heyman says he did teach Punk correctly after all these years. That’s a great idea. They’ll do it tonight. CM Punk and LA Knight versus “The Future of WrestleMania” Bron Breakker and “The Owner of the Shoe-la Fala” Bronson Reed.

That challenge is for tonight. Punk and Knight look at each other. Knight says they don’t want those two goofs. Punk cuts him off and accepts the challenge. Knight says Punk doesn’t speak for him, but he then accepts the challenge. Heyman says, “Deal. See you tonight.” Breakker talks trash off-mic as the segment ends.

Checking In Backstage In The Judgment Day Clubhouse

Once the opening segment wraps up, we shoot backstage, where we see Finn Bálor is talking with Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez in The Judgment Day Clubhouse, with JD McDonagh in the background. Up walks WWE Intercontinental Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio with El Grande Americano.

The Judgment Day members aren’t happy that El Grande Americano is there. Bálor speaks privately with Mysterio. Mysterio says he’s the ‘King of the Luchadores’ and will use Americano to his advantage. Bálor hopes Mysterio will bring back the AAA Mega Championship. Mysterio tells him to trust “Daddy-Dom.”

AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio & El Grande Americano

Inside the Videotron Centre, we hear the familiar sounds of AJ Styles’ theme song. Out comes “The Phenomenal One” to the ring for the first match of the evening. As he settles in the ring, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns, Corey Graves and Michael Cole promote AAA TripleMania XXXIII live this Saturday, August 16, at 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific, live on WWE’s YouTube channel in English and Spanish. Inside the arena, we see Dragon Lee in the ring with Styles.

The Judgment Day duo of WWE Intercontinental Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio and his partner, El Grande Americano, make their respective ring walks. Dragon Lee hits a dive as they are making their entrance. Styles hits Dom and rolls him into the ring.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this opening tag-team tilt. Styles bounces Mysterio in the corner a few times. Fans immediately break out in a loud “Dirty” Dom song-style chant, the same way crowds do for Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns every week.

Styles hits Mysterio with a backbreaker before tagging Dragon Lee in. Lee comes off the top rope with a double ax handle to the arm. Lee wrenches the arm and snaps it. Lee sends Mysterio into the ropes, but Mysterio slides under the bottom rope. Mysterio gets in the ring and tags El Grande Americano in.

Americano sends Lee to the corner and blocks a kick. Ludwig Kaiser… I mean, Americano shouts at Lee and chops his chest. Americano charges, but Lee sidesteps him. Americano drops Lee on the apron, but Lee shoulders him back and bounces him off the corner.

Lee hits a flying cross-body block for a two-count. Styles tags back in. Styles and Lee send Americano into the ropes before hitting a double-team back elbow and some kicks. Mysterio runs in, but Styles slings him into Lee, who hits a kind of weak-looking powerbomb. Mysterio and Americano regroup at ringside.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see a few more minutes of back-and-forth action before we head into a second mid-match advertising time out as the bout continues.

This time when the show returns, we see Styles and Lee begin to fight from underneath back into competitive form, before ultimately taking over. As it looked like they were wrapping things up and on their way to victory, we see Dom slip on a mask and load it, headbutting Styles, setting up Americano for the pinfall victory.

Winners: Dominik Mysterio & Dragon Lee

Adam Pearce Talks To Sami Zayn, Sheamus & IYO SKY

Backstage, Sami Zayn is in WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce’s office. Pearce tells him he can’t guarantee him what he’s asking for, which is a world title opportunity, and tells him they should focus on getting through the match with Rusev tonight without issue. With that said, in walks Sheamus.

Pearce tells Sheamus he just wanted him to hear it from him directly that they can’t have the issues between he and Rusev like they had last week. Zayn tells Sheamus not to get involved in his match tonight. Sheamus promises he won’t, but says the second the bell rings, “that Bulgarian bitch is mine!”

He also talks briefly with Iyo Sky, who complains about not having a match for the WWE Women’s World Championship against Naomi like she was promised. Pearce says he doesn’t like it any more than she does. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez come in and taunt her, leading to a match for tonight.

Sami Zayn vs. Rusev

Back inside the Videotron Centre, the familiar sounds of Sami Zayn’s theme hits and the Quebec City crowd explodes, as Montreal, Quebec’s own Sami Zayn emerges and makes his way to the ring for the next match of the evening. As he does, the show heads into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns, footage is shown of Rusev and Sheamus’ many brawls backstage and in the arena during last week’s show. Back live, we see Rusev has already made his ring entrance. The bell sounds and off we go. Fans loudly chant “Sami! Sami!” before anything happens.

Zayn plays to the crowd, which makes them get even louder. They settle into an “Ole! Ole!” sing-style chant. Rusev, meanwhile, goes to work on Zayn and pummels him, taking the early offensive lead. Zayn fights back, climbing on the big Bulgarian in the corner for the ten punch spot.

Rusev ends up coming off the ropes seconds later with a big shot that turns Zayn inside-out for a close two-count. Zayn sends Rusev out to the floor. He heads out to the ring apron and leaps, bouncing his legs off the ropes for an Arabian-style moonsault, Sabu-style.

Back in the ring, Zayn hits the ropes to build up a full head of steam, but rights into the massive arms of a prepared Rusev, who proceeds to Donkey Kong him into the mat with authority. We see a super slow-motion replay of that as the show heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.