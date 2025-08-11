Reports Clash Over Karrion Kross And Scarlett’s WWE Departure

The mystery surrounding Karrion Kross and Scarlett’s WWE status has deepened, with new reports offering contradictory information on whether the duo has truly left the company.

According to WrestleVotes, some within WWE corporate, specifically those with no ties to the creative team, believe that Kross and Scarlett are no longer with the company.

This belief is reportedly based on official internal communication rather than storyline developments. “For what it’s worth, there are people within WWE corporate — with no ties to creative or anything storyline-wise — who are under the impression that Karrion Kross and Scarlett are no longer with the company,” the insider account reported.

This directly conflicts with Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer, who stated that some in WWE believe the entire situation is a storyline (“work”) involving a public contract dispute and their removal from the active roster.

The confusion comes after their contracts reportedly expired on August 10, with the pair being moved to WWE.com’s alumni section and their entrance theme removed from streaming platforms. Kross has publicly denied reports that he was offered a new deal, but noted that he hopes to return.

Adding to the speculation, Kross and Scarlett announced on Sunday that they are now accepting independent bookings.

Whether this is a legitimate departure or an elaborate storyline, the situation remains one of the most talked-about topics in wrestling this month.