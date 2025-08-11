Backstage WWE Belief Grows That Karrion Kross Contract Situation Is A Storyline

The mystery surrounding the WWE contract status of Karrion Kross and Scarlett continues to be one of the most talked-about topics in the wrestling world.

According to the Wrestling Observer, even talent within WWE believe the situation may be part of a storyline, though the company is keeping details tightly under wraps.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed that Kross has been offered a new deal but, as of last week, had not yet signed it. “The belief in WWE is he’s going to be back, but, you know, we’ll see,” Meltzer said. “They are not telling anyone anything, but everyone is pretty skeptical. It’s like, are they working the boys on this if he comes back? You can say yes, but it’s not like they’re being fooled… They’re just sort of like, ‘We don’t know, but we figure he’s going to be back and we kind of figure it’s an angle, but we don’t really know.’”

Adding intrigue, Kross is currently on a media tour promoting his new book, released last Tuesday. However, publisher ECW Press has reportedly instructed interviewers not to ask about his WWE or contract status.

Some believe WWE may be attempting to recreate the buzz generated by R-Truth’s brief departure and surprise return earlier this year. Speculation has only intensified after recent high praise from Paul Heyman, who compared Kross’s momentum to that of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

Kross’s deal was reportedly set to expire this past weekend, shortly after he faced Sami Zayn in a losing effort at SummerSlam.

Whether real or storyline, the situation has fans, and talent, watching closely.