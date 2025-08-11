Scarlett Bordeaux Confirms WWE Departure, Issues Heartfelt Statement

In her first public statement since her WWE contract expired, Scarlett Bordeaux has officially confirmed her departure from the company.

Posting a heartfelt message on Instagram, Scarlett thanked the WWE locker room, the fans, and revealed that she and husband Karrion Kross are now accepting independent bookings.

Scarlett reflected positively on her time in WWE, calling it the best locker room she’s ever been a part of: “My time in WWE has been an incredible ride, and I can truly say it’s been the best locker room I’ve ever been part of. These people aren’t just coworkers, they’re family. I love you all, and I’ll deeply miss seeing you every week.”

She also addressed the WWE Universe directly: “To the fans, you’ve never just been a crowd. You’ve been our partners in every fight and the reason we give everything for this. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

Confirming her free agent status, Scarlett announced she and Kross are open for business: “The next chapter starts now and I’m ready to bring something unforgettable to any stage, anywhere in the world.” Her post included a booking contact email.

In closing, Scarlett teased a return to the presentation that made the pair famous on the independent scene and in TNA Wrestling: “If you want the Smokeshow and The Killer on your show… let’s make it happen.”

This is the first official confirmation from either Scarlett or Kross following reports that their WWE contracts expired on August 10. The news came after both were moved to the alumni section of WWE.com and Kross’s entrance theme was removed from streaming platforms.

With this announcement, Scarlett Bordeaux and Karrion Kross immediately become two of the most in-demand free agents in the wrestling world.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on this developing story.