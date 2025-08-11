AEW Star Taking On Backstage Role As Coach And Producer

AEW original Angelico has been working behind the scenes in a new capacity for much of 2025.

According to Fightful Select, the veteran high-flyer has been serving as a coach and producer for “virtually all year,” though the exact start date of his expanded role is unclear.

One noted example came on a recent episode of AEW Collision, where Angelico produced the match between Megan Bayne and Emily Rose.

Despite his backstage duties, Angelico remains an active in-ring competitor for both AEW and Ring of Honor, regularly teaming with Serpentico on ROH TV. Serpentico himself has been a producer for AEW/ROH for several years, making the duo a valuable part of the company both in and out of the ring.

Angelico signed with AEW in 2019 as part of the TH2 tag team with Jack Evans and has continued to compete at a high level. He most recently appeared on the July 26 episode of Collision, teaming with AR Fox in a loss to Kip Sabian and Nick Wayne.

The move places Angelico alongside AEW veterans such as Jerry Lynn, Christopher Daniels, and Serpentico in adopting the “player-coach” model, a growing trend that allows experienced talent to contribute to the development of AEW’s next generation while still competing in the ring.