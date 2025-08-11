Rising WWE Star Secures New Deal With The Company

A new report from PWInsiderElite.com has confirmed that Lola Vice, rising NXT star and former MMA fighter, has signed a new contract to remain with WWE.

According to the report, Vice’s existing deal was set to expire this summer, but the company “locked in” the new agreement before that could happen. The length of the new deal has not been disclosed.

Vice first signed a three-year deal with WWE in the summer of 2022 following a successful tryout. In that time, she has emerged as one of the breakout stars of the NXT women’s division, becoming a featured performer on weekly television and competing in the 20-woman Battle Royal at the all-women Evolution premium live event.

Her work has also led to opportunities with WWE’s partner promotions. This Saturday, Vice is scheduled to compete at AAA Triplemania XXXIII in Mexico City, teaming with Mr. Iguana and Nino Hamburgeresa in a mixed trios match. The bout will stream live on WWE’s YouTube channel.

The new contract ensures that Vice’s momentum continues as she prepares for her major international appearance this weekend.