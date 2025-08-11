Tony Khan Reveals His Favorite Non-AEW Stars

During an appearance on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox, AEW President Tony Khan shared his thoughts on some of his favorite technical wrestlers of all time, as well as standout talents not currently signed to AEW.

When discussing the art of technical wrestling, Khan highlighted both singles and tag team specialists.

Khan said, “There’s some great ones — Zack Sabre Jr., Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart — a lot of great names that would be in contention for that. For technical wrestling, there’s some great tag teams too. I personally love tag team technical wrestling. I think FTR are great technicians. I grew up on the Midnight Express and Rock ’n’ Roll Express, and some great tag teams.”

Khan then spoke about his favorite wrestlers outside AEW: “Zack Sabre Jr. — he’d be very high on the list. Starlight Kid is very good. AZM is very good. Mistico is one of my all-time favorite wrestlers. He’s been around since I was in college. I got really into CMLL in the early 2000s.”

Khan’s comments come as AEW continues to showcase a wide range of in-ring styles, with an increasing emphasis on international talent and technical wrestling excellence.