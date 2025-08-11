AEW Title Tuesday To Go Head-To-Head With WWE In October

As PWMania.com previously reported, All Elite Wrestling will return to its pandemic-era home, Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, this October for a two-night special.

The event kicks off on Tuesday, October 7, with the annual “Dynamite: Title Tuesday”, which has been a yearly tradition since 2022. The Tuesday move accommodates the Major League Baseball Playoffs airing on AEW’s broadcast partner TBS the following night. The shift means AEW will go head-to-head with WWE NXT that week.

Then, on Wednesday, October 8, AEW will present a special edition of AEW Collision from the same venue, a rare weeknight airing for the Saturday night show.

Ticket Information:

On Sale to General Public: Monday, August 18 at 10 a.m. ET

Premium Seating Early Access: August 12

AEW Insiders Presale: August 14

Daily’s Place holds a special place in AEW history, serving as the company’s home base during the COVID-19 pandemic, hosting dozens of episodes of Dynamite and multiple pay-per-view events. This October’s two-night run is set to be a homecoming for much of the roster.

Full ticket details are available at AEWTix.com.