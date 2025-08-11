AEW Title Tuesday & Special Wednesday Night Collision Coming To Jacksonville

AEW Homecoming 2025 is set, as a special Dynamite: Title Tuesday show and Wednesday Night Collision have been announced for Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. in October.

From AllEliteWrestling.com:

ALL ELITE WRESTLING: AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday

Jacksonville! All Elite Wrestling is coming home for 2 huge nights! Dynamite: Title Tuesday on October 7th, and a special Wednesday Collision on October 8th!

Fans interested in early access presale opportunities can register to become an AEW Insider.

Early Access Premium Seating : 8/12

Presales Begin: 8/14

On Sale: 8/18