AEW Title Tuesday & Special Wednesday Night Collision Coming To Jacksonville

AEW Homecoming 2025 is set, as a special Dynamite: Title Tuesday show and Wednesday Night Collision have been announced for Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. in October.
From AllEliteWrestling.com:
ALL ELITE WRESTLING: AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday
Jacksonville! All Elite Wrestling is coming home for 2 huge nights! Dynamite: Title Tuesday on October 7th, and a special Wednesday Collision on October 8th!
Fans interested in early access presale opportunities can register to become an AEW Insider.
- Early Access Premium Seating : 8/12
Presales Begin: 8/14
On Sale: 8/18
JACKSONVILLE!
AEW is coming HOME to @dailysplace for two huge nights of action 🔥
• #AEWDynamite Title Tuesday on 10/7
• #AEWCollision on Wednesday 10/8
Tickets go on sale on Monday, 8/18! Sign up to be an AEW Insider for presale access and more, at https://t.co/h4nYfXfHAT! pic.twitter.com/PiJyJlfGZe
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2025