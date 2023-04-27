Spoilers: ROH TV On HonorClub Taping Results From Sunrise, FL. (5/4/2023)

The latest set of television tapings for Ring Of Honor’s return with ROH TV on HonorClub is now officially in the books.

On Wednesday, April 26, 2023, ROH TV on HonorClub tapings were held prior to the live AEW Dynamite show and AEW Rampage taping inside FLA. Live Arena in Sunrise, FL.

Featured below, courtesy of F4WOnline.com, are quick-match spoiler results from the second ROH TV on HonorClub taping.

ROH TV ON HONORCLUB SPOILERS (Results From FLA. Live Arena In Sunrise, FL.)

* Pure Rules Match: NJPW’s Rocky Romero defeated Lee Moriarty* Proving Ground Match: ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defeated Angelica Risk* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe retained over Christopher Daniels* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli retained over NJPW’s Robbie Eagles