Spoilers: ROH TV Taping Results From 3/7/2024

All Elite Wrestling held the latest set of ROH TV tapings on Thursday night prior to and following Collision from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia. These matches are set to air on an upcoming episode of ROH TV on HonorClub.

Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

– Billie Starkz defeated Diamante in a ROH Women’s World Television Championship Tournament Quarter Finals Match.

– Lee Johnson defeated Aaron Solo in a Singles Match.

– Mercedes Martinez defeated Abadon in a ROH Women’s World Television Championship Tournament Quarter Finals Match.

– ROH Women’s World Champion “The Fallen Goddess” Athena defeated Aisha in a ROH Women’s World Championship Proving Ground Match.

– Action Andretti and Top Flight (Darius Martin and Dante Martin) defeated Iron Savages (Jacked Jameson, Bronson and Boulder) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

– The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry) defeated Nick Comoroto and Jacoby Watts in a Tag Team Match.

– “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer defeated Darian Bengston in a Singles Match.

– Kiera Hogan defeated “Legit” Leyla Hirsch, Robyn Renegade and Lady Frost in a Four Corner Survival Match.

– Komander defeated Slim J, AR Fox and Jack Cartwheel in a Four Corner Survival Match.

– Best Friends (Trent Beretta and “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy) defeated Cole Karter and Griff Garrison in a Tag Team Match.