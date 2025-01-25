Spoilers: TNA iMPACT Taping Results From 1/24/2025

TNA Wrestling held television tapings on Friday for future episodes of their flagship show. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

TNA Xplosion:

– Mance Warner defeated Chandler Hopkins.

TNA iMPACT:

– TNA Knockouts Championship #1 Contenders Battle Royal: Savannah Evans defeated Rosemary, Xia Brookside, Jody Threat, Alisha Edwards, Tasha Steelz, Jazz, Heather by Elegance and Dani Luna. Cora Jade was on commentary.

– Jake Something interrupts a Joe Hendry concert.

– Ace Austin defeated Tyson Dupont. Wes Lee, Tyriek Iwge and Tyson attacked Austin and the Rascalz made the save.

– Eric Young cuts a promo with Sinner & Saint. Steve Maclin made his way out and said he isn’t with Young if Young is with them. Josh Alexander then appears and says he’ll face Young.

– The Hardys and Leon Slater defeated Moose, Eddie Edwards and JDC.

– Mike Santana defeated Matt Cardona.

– NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Fraxiom defeated Ryan Nemeth and Nic Nemeth.

– Ash By Elegance and Heather by Elegance defeated King Bees. Spitfire made a post-match save for the King Bees.

– Mustafa Ali defeated Laredo Kid.

– Frankie Kazarian defeated Sami Callihan when Mance Warner interfered.

– Cora Jade defeated Xia Brookside.

– TNA World Championship Match: Joe Hendry defeated Jake Something. The Nemeths and Santino Marella made their way out after the match and Nic accidentally superkicked Marella.

– Wes Lee, Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe brawled with Ace Austin and The Rascalz.

– TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Masha Slamovich defeated Savannah Evans.

– Eric Young defeated Josh Alexander.