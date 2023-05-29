Spoilers: WWE Money In The Bank Qualifying Matches For Tonight’s RAW

There will be two ladder matches at the upcoming WWE Money in the Bank PLE, one for the men and one for the women, and WWE is set to start the qualifying matches for this year’s event.

The matches will begin on this week’s RAW and SmackDown episodes.

The men’s match for this week’s SmackDown will feature LA Knight vs. Montez Ford, one-half of The Street Profits, while the women’s match will feature Zelina Vega versus Lacey Evans. Vega recently lost her SmackDown Women’s Championship match against Rhea Ripley.

WWE insider BroozerRasslin revealed that The Miz will square off against Ricochet in a Money in the Bank qualifying match, while Bronson Reed is scheduled to face Shinsuke Nakamura in tonight’s episode of RAW. The women’s match qualifying matches from RAW will reportedly take place next week.

The winners of these qualifying matches will compete in the ladder match at the Money in the Bank event on July 1, 2023, in London, England.

