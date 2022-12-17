STARDOM To Introduce New Blood Tag Team Championship in 2023

A new title is set to debut for STARDOM in 2023. The promotion announced that they will be crowning the inaugural New Blood Tag Team Champions in the new year.

The announcement was made at STARDOM’s New Blood 6 show on December 16th. The New Blood Tag Team Titles will be implemented to elevate less experienced STARDOM wrestlers.

The New Blood Tag Team tournament is scheduled for begin on January 20th and will conclude in Yokohama Budokan on March 25th.

New Blood Tag Team titles will be introduced next year, with a tournament to crown the inaugural champions beginning at New Blood 7 on Jan 20, and concluding at New Blood Premium in Yokohama Budokan on March 25! *The image shown is not the actual belt design, just a placeholder. pic.twitter.com/O2x3OXRKqr — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) December 16, 2022

PWMania will provide details on talent named to the tournament when that information becomes available.