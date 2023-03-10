State Gaming Rep Updates WWE’s Potential Legal Betting On Match Results, WWE Targeting Another State

WWE is also attempting to have predetermined match results legalized in the state of Indiana.

According to CNBC, WWE has been in discussions with Colorado and Michigan state gambling regulators about possibly legalizing betting on high-profile scripted match outcomes. They have hired the accounting firm Ernst & Young (known as EY) to secure scripted match results in the hopes of convincing regulators that there is no risk of results leaking to the public. EY and other accounting firms have previously collaborated with award shows such as the Academy Awards and the Emmys to keep results private. You can read the full report by clicking here, which includes updates on how the talks are progressing and how this could mean major changes to the WWE creative process for matches and storylines.

CNBC has updated their article to note that WWE is also targeting Indiana, Michigan, and Colorado. In connection with the initiative, WWE recently registered with the Indiana Gaming Commission.

The Colorado Division of Gaming told CNBC that they are not currently considering and have not considered allowing sports betting wagers on WWE matches.

A Colorado Division of Gaming spokesperson stated that the state currently prohibits wagers on events with fixed or predicted outcomes, such as the Academy Awards.

The CNBC piece also mentioned how the Michigan Gaming Control Board publishes a Sports Wagering Catalog, and if updates to the catalog, such as WWE, are approved, the information will be shared publicly through the agency’s website and with sportsbook operators.

According to The Detroit News, Henry Williams, Executive Director of the Michigan Gaming Control Board, stated today that WWE has not made a formal request to be included in the catalog.

Williams noted that in order to be included in the state’s sports-betting catalog, a formal request must be made with one of the state’s 14 licensed sports-betting operators, and WWE has not yet made the formal request.

“The WWE should work with the gaming industry if it wishes to bring a proposal to the MGCB,” Williams said.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board confirmed receiving communication from a third party regarding the addition of WWE to the sports wagering catalog, but there has been no further communication since.

It’s possible that WWE is still in the early stages of the process and is preparing to make a formal request.

There is no word yet on which other states WWE may target with their initiative, but we will keep you updated.