Steph De Lander On What She Plans To Do When She Returns To The Ring

TNA Wrestling star Steph De Lander spoke with The Commentary Booth on a number of topics, including what she plans to do when she returns to the ring.

De Lander said, “I don’t know, to be honest. I probably won’t be back in the ring until March to April, maybe even later. So I have a lot of time to cook up what I want to do. I’m not trying to make any quick moves. I want to be smart about it. I want everything that I do to be intentional. I don’t want to come back and just do some random indie and be like, ‘Hey, I’m back.’”

On how what she does next will be big:

“Whatever I do, it’s gonna be big. Everything I do is big. It’s a great time for some sort of metamorphosis, some sort of shift. What that is, I don’t know yet. I’m not gonna tell anyone yet. That’s a very vague answer, but that’s the reality of it. I’ve got a few months of recovery and chilling out and brainstorming before I get to start really thinking about the return, so I’m just gonna enjoy my chillout time a bit. Once it’s a bit closer, I’m gonna really hitting the drawing board and seeing what I come up with. I’m excited. I’m excited to bring a new version of myself. It’ll be good.”

You can check out De Lander’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)