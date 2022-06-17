Stephanie McMahon and Kevin Dunn Reportedly Do Not Get Along in WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Vince McMahon has temporarily stepped down as WWE Chairman and CEO. Stephanie McMahon, who will serve as temporary Chairman and CEO, sent a message to WWE employees, which you can read by clicking here.

Brandon Thurston of wrestlenomics.com discussed probable changes in WWE following Stephanie’s appointment as interim Chairman and CEO on Busted Open Radio.

“I’m skeptical that much is going to change for Vince day-to-day. I think he’s still going to go to TV, and he’s still going to work in the office at WWE Headquarters.”

“I know that Stephanie is going to be interim CEO, but I’ve heard from many people that Stephanie and Kevin Dunn [Executive Producer & Chief, Global Television Distribution], for example, don’t like each other. And as long as someone like Kevin Dunn has a job at WWE, this seems to be for public consumption, looking around at some of the headlines that I see in mainstream media today. I think WWE is getting the response in the headlines that they want.”

