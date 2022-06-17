Stephanie McMahon Issues Message to WWE Staff Following Today’s Announcement

Stephanie McMahon, WWE’s new Interim CEO and Chairwoman, delivered a statement to staff today, announcing her return to work while her father, Vince McMahon, steps down as Chairman & CEO while the Board of Directors investigates him and WWE Talent Relations Senior Vice President John Laurinaitis.

Stephanie sent the following message to employees this morning, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics:

“I will be returning from my leave of absence and assuming the role of interim Chairwoman and CEO. I love our company and am excited to continue to work with our President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan and our Chief Financial & Administrative Officer Frank Riddick. And of course, I look forward to working with all of you. My door is always open.”

Her message is similar to what she said in a news release this morning.

One of WWE’s biggest scandals ever has gotten them a lot of media attention. As previously reported, WWE’s Board of Directors is investigating McMahon for a “hidden $3 million payout” he made to a former WWE paralegal who was hired in 2019. For his part, Laurinaitis is being investigated, and the Board is also looking into other cases involving former female employees.

