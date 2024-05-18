Bayley Believes The Queen Of The Ring Tournament Is Calling For A Second WWE Evolution PLE

WWE Women’s Champion Bayley recently took to her official Twitter (X) account and stated she believes the ongoing Queen of the Ring tournament is calling for the company to hold their second all-women’s Evolution PLE.

The inaugural all-women’s WWE Evolution PLE took place in October of 2018.

Bayley wrote, “This #QueenOfTheRing tournament is calling for an Evolution 2.

@WWE #Smackdown”

You can check out Bayley’s post below.