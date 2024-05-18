Perry Saturn Recalls Having Issues With The Hardy Boys In WWE

Former WWE and WCW star Perry Saturn appeared on an episode of the Wrestling Shoot Interviews, where he talked about a number of topics including the issues he had with The Hardy Boys in WWE.

Saturn said, “Actually, Matt Hardy — me and Dean had a huge problem with him too.” “[In] WWF, he went to Vince [McMahon] to complain that I was beating them up every night. They would … they were very tight with Michael Hayes and they would get together at night and set up the next day’s matches. Dean [Malenko] had more time in the ring than all of us, and both of us told [Matt], ‘Don’t do that,’ you know, ‘You got to let us f***ing in on what’s going.’”

“And I would tell him, ‘You got to give Dean the respect.’ To not tell him what we’re doing, you know … And they would do it and do it and do it and then that was it. Finally, Jeff, I’d bump all over the place for, Matt [would] come in, I cut him off, you know, and just it was not … they could have handled it better and so could have we.”

