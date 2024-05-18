WWE King And Queen Of The Ring Main Event Confirmed

Friday night’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown saw Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and WWE United States Champion “The Maverick” Logan Paul take part in a contract signing following their interaction on last week’s show. The belief was the main event match at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE was supposed to be a title vs. title matchup, with both Rhodes and Paul putting their titles on the line.

Paul brought up his contract and said he never agreed to defend his title, so the match in Saudi Arabia will only be for Rhodes’ Undisputed WWE Championship.

Both Rhodes and Paul then signed the contracts and the match was made official for the King and Queen of the Ring PLE on Saturday, May 25th.