WWE King And Queen Of The Ring Main Event Confirmed

Friday night’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown saw Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and WWE United States Champion “The Maverick” Logan Paul take part in a contract signing following their interaction on last week’s show. The belief was the main event match at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE was supposed to be a title vs. title matchup, with both Rhodes and Paul putting their titles on the line.
Paul brought up his contract and said he never agreed to defend his title, so the match in Saudi Arabia will only be for Rhodes’ Undisputed WWE Championship.
Both Rhodes and Paul then signed the contracts and the match was made official for the King and Queen of the Ring PLE on Saturday, May 25th.
.@LoganPaul brought his own contract? 👀
Logan Paul only wants @CodyRhodes’ title at #WWEKingAndQueen 😤 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/kkFh9JmCEo
— WWE (@WWE) May 18, 2024
"@CodyRhodes has not done anything to deserve a shot at my United States Championship."
Those are fighting words, @LoganPaul 😳 #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/HOsdtSYBks
— WWE (@WWE) May 18, 2024
.@CodyRhodes IS ON A RAMPAGE! 😤
Things are getting heated ahead of #WWEKingAndQueen 🔥#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/PbvFpq6uvB
— WWE (@WWE) May 18, 2024