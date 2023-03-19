Steve Austin Addresses His WWE WrestleMania 39 Status

WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin only recently came out of retirement to compete in his first match since 2003 at WrestleMania 38, defeating Kevin Owens.

WWE pitched a number of names for Austin to work with in order to have him participate in another match at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood next month.

Austin rejected a proposal from WWE for a match between Brock Lesnar and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE also recently proposed to Austin a matchup against a SmackDown star.

Austin was asked about a potential appearance at the show while speaking with Justin of The Wrestling Classic. He said, “I haven’t heard anything. We’re literally, as we speak right now, about two weeks away and it’s the biggest show of the year,” Austin said. “Right now, I think, WWE has got as good a roster as they’ve had since the Attitude Era. They got a deep roster, so I think many guys and gals need those coveted spots. They got plenty of names to draw from plenty of talent to draw from. I think they should shine the light and the cameras on their current superstars.”

When asked if he would be attending the show, Austin said, “To be determined.”

