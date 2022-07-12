Steve Austin Attends WWE House Show, Comments on the Live Event

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin was backstage during the WWE live event that took place on Sunday at the Reno Events Center in Nevada.

The Texas Rattlesnake was watching the matches from backstage, as Natalya revealed on Twitter.

“The coolest part of tonight in Reno was having @steveaustinBSR at our show watching every match backstage… Steve is the best. Truly. [heart emoji],” she wrote.

Austin reacted and made comments about the crowd as well as the WWE Superstars’ efforts.

“Reno was a damn good crowd. In it from start to finish. Y’all gave em a helluva show and that’s the bottom line,” he wrote.

Stone Cold resides in the Reno area. Since WrestleMania 38 back in April, he has not made an appearance on WWE TV.

For anyone who missed it, you can click here for results from Sunday's WWE live event in Reno, which was headlined by Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus.