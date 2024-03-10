Steve Maclin Reveals His Contract With TNA Wrestling Will Be Up In May

TNA Wrestling star Steve Maclin recently spoke with WrestleZone’s Bill Pritchard on a number of topics including how his contract with the company will be up in May.

Maclin said, “Yeah. I know my deal’s up in May with TNA.” “I would love to stay. I’ve let management know that I’ve been enjoying my time here and loving my time here. But it’s one of those things where if it’s gonna come down to a choice on what’s going to be best for me and my family.”

You can check out Maclin’s comments in the video below.