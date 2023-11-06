Sting Match Confirmed For Saturday’s AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling is hoping to fill this Saturday’s AEW Collision episode as they prepare for their Full Gear pay-per-view event on November 18th.

Instead of airing live from the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California, AEW will tape Saturday’s episode of Collision on Friday. So far, the only thing that has been announced is that Andrade El Idolo will meet with CJ Perry to discuss her representation of him.

This will also be the last Collision without being moved from its regular time slot for the next two weeks, which will happen next weekend due to Full Gear and airing on Friday night instead, and on November 25 when Collision competes with WWE Survivor Series.

Sting, Darby Allin, and Adam Copeland will face Lance Archer and The Righteous in a trios match on the show. The match was scheduled on Collision last Saturday. After Allin defeated Archer, Archer and Jake Roberts joined forces with The Righteous and beat down the fan-favorite star.

Sting is set to retire from wrestling at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view event next year. Before that, Allin, Sting, and Copeland will face Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne on November 18 at AEW Full Gear.