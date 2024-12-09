Sting Predicts Darby Allin’s World Title Victory In 2025, Teases AEW All In: Texas Appearance

Sting, who retired from in-ring action earlier this year, attended the AEW All In: Texas Countdown event on Monday, before tickets went on sale to the public. During it, he predicted that Darby Allin, whom he had been linked to since joining AEW a few years previously, would win the World Championship in 2025.

Sting stated, “Because I’ve known since day one, you are world championship caliber…..I knew from the beginning…..Sometime in 2025, I am predicting this is the future AEW World Champion right here.”

Sting stated that Allin may be the World Champion by the time All In arrives. He stated that, despite his retirement, he might show up. “No more matches, but my eyes will be watching for sure. And as far as me coming to All In next July, all I can say is the only thing for sure about Sting is nothing’s for sure.”

He also hinted to a possible appearance at All In: Texas on Saturday, July 12, 2025, live from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.