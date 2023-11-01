Sting Reveals That He Wanted To Retire This Year, Says AEW Reminds Him Of WCW

Sting is set to retire from pro wrestling for good next year at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view event, which typically takes place in February or March, though no date has been announced.

Sting joined AEW in 2020 after his medical clearance to wrestle in WWE was denied due to spinal stenosis. Since then, he’s been paired with Darby Allin and has worked a few matches.

Sting stated in an interview with Sports Illustrated that he wanted to finish his career next month.

“I wanted to finish earlier, maybe in December,” said Sting. “But now that Ric is here with me, I want to go longer, all the way to Revolution. All I can say for now is I want people to walk away and say, ‘Wow, what an ending. I’ll be three weeks away from turning 65 at that point. I want to leave people with a memory that will mean something.”

Sting also mentioned that All Elite Wrestling reminds him a lot of WCW, of which he was the heart and soul.

“Tony Khan called me and asked me to go out in style,” said Sting, who signed with AEW in 2020. I liked that idea. I couldn’t say no. The AEW brand reminds me so much of the WCW brand. Tony allowed me to come back and have some fun, and I’m so grateful for that. It’s been a lot of fun.”