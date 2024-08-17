Sting Teases Appearance At AEW All In Texas In 2025

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW revealed that they will be bringing their All In PPV to Texas in 2025. Pro wrestling legend “The Icon” Sting took to his official Twitter (X) account and said that it is very close to him and that he will be watching the event from “Somewhere.”

Sting wrote, “Hmmm… just down the road. I’ll be watching from “somewhere”

The former multi-time world champion and one-time AEW World Tag Team Champion competed in his final match at the AEW Revolution event back in March of this year. On that night, The Icon and Darby Allin defeated The Young Bucks to retain the AEW World Tag Team Titles, ending his historic career as a champion.

You can check out Sting’s post below.