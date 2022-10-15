Stu Grayson Returns to AEW and Reunites With Dark Order

On this week’s episode of AEW Rampage Stu Grayson made his return to the promotion and reunited with the faction he was an original member of Dark Order.

The return occurred after Jose The Assistant confronted Dark Order as Renee Paquette was conducting a backstage interview with them.

Jose The Assistant continued his efforts to get 10 to join him and RUSH. 10, instead, challenged RUSH to a match with the stipulation if he wins, Jose must leave him alone about joining La Faccion Ingobernable. Dark Order then put their hands in a huddle with the last hand being revealed as Stu Grayson.

As Grayson is Canadian, he said he wouldn’t miss being there in Canada as AEW was in Toronto filming Dynamite and Rampage. This could have just been a one-time-only cameo appearance by Grayson.

Grayson left AEW back in May of 2022 after his contract had expired and a new deal couldn’t be agreed upon.

There has been no official word if Stu Grayson is back full-time.

Click here for AEW Rampage results. You can watch footage of his return below: