Sunny Responds To Bill Demott Saying She Should Be Removed From WWE Hall of Fame

As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE star and trainer Bill DeMott shared a press release calling for Tammy “Sunny” Sytch to be removed from the WWE Hall of Fame following her arrest for DUI resulting in the death of a driver.

Sunny responded to DeMott with the following Tweet:

“I think Bill Demott should be removed from the WWE hall of fame! Ohhh that’s rite, he was never inducted. He was too busy sexually harassing female talent and degrading male talent as well. Yet he is worried about a crime that has NOT even been proven in a court of law yet??”

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry publicly backed DeMott with the following tweet:

A hearing will take place this Friday in the Circuit Court of Volusia County, Florida regarding the state’s motion to have Sytch remanded back to jail after she posted bond and was released. A report on her upcoming hearing and police bodycam footage from her arrest can be seen at this link.

DeMott responded to Sytch, writing, “unlike the court of public opinion, this will be decided by a court of law” and shared the following paperwork: