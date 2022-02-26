Tammy “Sunny” Sytch Reportedly Arrested For The Second Time In 2022

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch was arrested last month in New Jersey for allegedly possessing a weapon unlawfully and making terroristic threats.

According to Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co, Sytch was arrested again on February 24th in Keansburg, New Jersey and has been charged with the following offenses:

* Operating under the influence of liquor or drugs

* Driving after Driver’s License/Registration suspended/revoked

* Careless Driving – likely to endanger person or property

* Reckless Driving

* Failure to wear sear equipment – responsibility of driver

* Driving without a license

* Failure to possess a driver’s license

* Failure to possess driving registration

* Failure to possess an insurance card

* Failure to install interlock or drive a car without an interlock

* Operating a motor vehicle during a license suspension – second violation

Sytch has a court date scheduled for March 10th and Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted that Sytch is not currently listed as incarcerated in the state of New Jersey.