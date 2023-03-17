Taylor Wilde And KiLynn King Crowned New Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champions

The Coven’s Taylor Wilde and KiLynn King are the new Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champions.

Wilde and King won the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles on Thursday’s Impact Wrestling episode by defeating Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie of The Death Dollz. The match was taped on February 26th.

This is The Coven’s first title reign. On October 7, 2002, the Death Dollz began their first reign at Bound For Glory by defeating Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo. They held the straps for a total of 160 days.

Valkyrie debuted with AEW this week and has signed with the company, so the title change was necessary. Her final Impact segment is expected to air later this month.

Here are some highlights from Thursday's taped title change from Sam's Town in Las Vegas: