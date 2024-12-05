Taz Provides Issues Update Following Surgery

Taz has not appeared on AEW TV since October, when the company indicated that he will be absent due to the parking lot attack. The storyline revolved around him suffering a knee injury. HOOK, his son, determined to exact revenge on those responsible.

Taz ended up having knee replacement surgery. As Taz has previously stated, this was to be expected given that he was aware of the necessity for surgery yet continued to put it off.

Taz had the surgery on October 8th, before beginning recovery. In a late October interview, he indicated that he had already felt relieved by the physical therapy.

Taz wrote on Twitter that his recuperation was going well. He stated, “I know a lot of u asked & have sent me good wishes in my rehabilitation of my knee… Just a quick update. It’s going really well! I’ve been training really hard at PT & my knee is healing/getting strong rapidly!”

As of this writing, it is unclear when Taz will return to AEW TV. We wish him rapid recovery.