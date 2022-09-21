Taz Speaks Out About the Backstage Drama in AEW

Taz has spoken out about the problems that have arisen in AEW over the last month.

AEW’s success has not been affected by the problems occurring behind the scenes. The brawl that broke out backstage during the All Out media scrum between CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks overshadowed what should have been remembered as an unforgettable night of wrestling and surprises.

AEW commentator Taz was asked about the issues during a new interview with Newsday. In response, he made the observation that the professional wrestling industry is like a train that never comes to a complete stop.

As a consequence of the fight, Punk was stripped of his World Heavyweight Title, and The Elite are no longer recognized as the Trios Champions. Additionally, the promotion has decided to take disciplinary action against the Young Bucks and Omega.

Taz said, “Anything that happened two weeks ago, last week, or last night, that’s in the rearview mirror. And we’re onward and upward. That’s how it’s been, no matter what. The pro wrestling business is a train, and the train is going to keep on rolling.”

Tonight’s episode of Dynamite will feature a match between Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley, which will determine who the new AEW World Heavyweight Champion is.