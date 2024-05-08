Taz To Miss This Week’s AEW Dynamite

“The Human Suplex Machine” won’t be on AEW Dynamite tonight.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Taz has announced that he will be missing the show.

Taz, who normally serves as color-commentator for the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS program, wrote the following via his X account today.

“Unfortunately, I will not be at Dynamite tonight,” he wrote. “Been getting some treatment on my knee & procedure on opposite knee this week.”

He added, “Flying/travel just not possible, I’ll be back next week. Tonight show will be awesome! Make sure you watch LIVE tonight!”