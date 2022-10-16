TBS Champion Jade Cargill Calls Out Saraya on Twitter

AEW star and current TBS champion Jade Cargill took to Twitter earlier today to call out the company’s most recent signing, Saraya.

The Baddies wrote, “Looks impressive? You know how the saying goes. Looks can kill. Maybe we should get in the ring so i can get you familiar with my wrestling style, hmm @Saraya.”

Saraya is now cleared by doctors to return to in-ring action. It appears she is on course to wrestle Baker, presumably at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view next month.

For those who missed it, you can click here for the reason why Saraya missed this week’s AEW Dyanmite show.

You can check out Cargill’s tweet below: