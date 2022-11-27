Team Belair Victorious in Women’s WarGames at WWE Survivor Series (Video)

Team Belair defeated Team Damage CTRL in WWE’s first-ever Women’s War Games match on the main roster.

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Mia Yim won Saturday night’s WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event over Bayley, Nikki Cross, Rhea Ripley, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.

The match started with Team Damage CTRL having the numerical advantage due to Ripley’s victory over Asuka on Monday’s RAW. Lynch flew from the top of the cage to put SKY and Kai through a table below. She won by pinning Kai. Our comprehensive recap can be found here.

