Tessa Blanchard & DAGA Issue Statement Confirming They Are Getting Divorced

Tessa Blanchard and DAGA are getting a divorce.

The former IMPACT Wrestling stars surfaced on social media this week to announce that they are getting divorced after two years of marriage.

Featured below is the statement the couple released to publicly address the situation.

“After considerable thought, reflection, and mixed emotions, we have decided to separate. We are two strong-willed, hard-working, and resilient people who hold nothing but love for each other. As painful as divorce is, we are thankful that no infidelity or other interests were involved in our decision, and we are parting as friends. We both want to see each other succeed and reach the pinnacle of success in our business and life. We want to thank you all in advance for your support as we navigate the next chapter of our lives, and we ask that you respect our privacy and keep us in your prayers.”