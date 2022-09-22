The Acclaimed Win AEW World Tag Team Titles at Dynamite: Grand Slam (Video)

During AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, The Acclaimed defeated Swerve in our Glory to win the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

After Swerve accidentally hit Lee over the head with a boombox late in the match, Max Caster came dangerously close to pinning Lee. Caster was about to perform a mic drop when he slipped and fell on the mat, injuring himself.

Caster and Bowens won the title match with the arrival and the mic drop.

Below are some highlights from the match.

