The Acclaimed Win AEW World Tag Team Titles at Dynamite: Grand Slam (Video)

During AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, The Acclaimed defeated Swerve in our Glory to win the AEW World Tag Team Championship.
After Swerve accidentally hit Lee over the head with a boombox late in the match, Max Caster came dangerously close to pinning Lee. Caster was about to perform a mic drop when he slipped and fell on the mat, injuring himself.
Caster and Bowens won the title match with the arrival and the mic drop.
Below are some highlights from the match. Click here for AEW Dynamite results.
The #AEW World Tag Team Champions #SwerveInOurGlory (@swerveconfident & @RealKeithLee) accompanied by @myfabolouslife, make their way to the ring! #AEWDynamite is Grand Slam LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/zrexLjYmVT
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022
Yo! Listen! #TheAcclaimed (@PlatinumMax & @Bowens_Official), with @RealBillyGunn & @djwhookid, HAVE ARRIVED in NEW YORK CITY for this #AEW World Tag Team title match! Watch #AEWDynamite Grand Slam LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/muw1naNMFv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022
Getting straight into the offense, @RealkeithLee takes down @bowens_official with pure athleticism! Watch #AEWDynamite Grand Slam LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/QAJfeYpDpe
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022
Scissor Party by #TheAcclaimed gets cut short by a dropkick by @swerveconfident! Watch #AEWDynamite Grand Slam LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/utFUCZ7iJI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022
.@PlatinumMax takes down @realKeithLee! #AEWDynamite Grand Slam is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/rwWumm50eF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022
Disastrous landings for #TheAcclaimed at the hands of @RealKeithLee! Watch #AEWDynamite Grand Slam LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/8yPDqJfAHf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022
What a powerbomb by #SwerveInOurGlory but the resilience of @PlatinumMax is unbelievable! #AEWDynamite Grand Slam is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/j3uS5jwtpl
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022
#TheAcclaimed have done it! We have NEW #AEW World Tag Team Champions in @PlatinumMax & @bowens_official, with @realbillygunn!
It’s #AEWDynamite Grand Slam LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/W4afBZZGrY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022