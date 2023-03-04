The Bloodline’s Problems Continue On WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns Unhappy With Jimmy Uso

Sami Zayn faced Solo Sikoa in the main event of this week’s WWE SmackDown. Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman watched the match from backstage.

Sikoa won the match after hitting the Samoan spike on Sami, thanks to Jimmy Uso’s interference. Jimmy and Solo attacked Zayn after the match as part of their promise to Roman Reigns to finally get rid of Zayn.

Solo prepared a running hip attack on Zayn, but Jimmy stopped him and stated that he wanted to be the one to take Zayn out.

This is yet another hint at trouble within The Bloodline.

Reigns stated earlier in the show that if Jey does not return to The Bloodline by next week, he will blame Jimmy. “If Jey’s not back in the Bloodline in one week, I’m not gonna blame Sami, I’m gonna blame Jimmy,” Reigns said.

